PDWP approves 5 development schemes worth Rs 3229.876 million

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 3,229.876 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 3,229.876 million.

According to official spokesman, these schemes were approved in the 11th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments attended the meeting.

The schemes included Land Acquisition for Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (Sialkot) under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) at the cost of Rs.

822.958 million, Land Acquisition and Resettlement Assistance for Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (North Zone) and Effluent Pumping Station (North & South Zone) (Sahiwal) at the cost of Rs. 657.620 million, Widening/Improvement of main Lehtrar Kotli Kuliary Road, Length 24.10 km Tehsil Kotli Sattian, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 649.463 million, Dualization of Road Jandiala Sher Khan, Hiran Minar Road, Length 11.15 Km, Sheikhupura (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 494.682 million and Rehabilitation and Widening / Improvement of Roads in District R.Y. Khan (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 605.153 million.

