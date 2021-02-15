Peace committee pledges to facilitate restoration of historic Prahladpuri temple

Ulema, civil society and local administration agreed to demonstrate exemplary unity on matter pertaining to restoration of historic Prahladpuri temple in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Ulema, civil society and local administration agreed to demonstrate exemplary unity on matter pertaining to restoration of historic Prahladpuri temple in the city.

Prahladpuri temple is located near shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA).

It is the historic temple of the Hindus, from where, the Holi festival commenced and spread from across the world.

Holi is festival of colours and is very much popular in Hinduism.

The temple was allegedly demaged by a protesting mob in retaliation to martyrdom of Babari Masjid in "Ayodhya" (India) by the Hindus extremists in 1992.

In a meeting of Peace Committee, it was agreed that exemplary unity would be demonstrated. The committee observed that minorities enjoyed complete religious freedom in the country. They also remarked that they had not any objection on restoration of the temple. The Peace Committee will facilitate in ensuring implementation on supreme court order related to restoration of the temple.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Political Affairs Malik Aamir Dogar addressing the Peace Committee sought cooperation from Ulema and Civil Society to maintain peaceful environment in the city. He stated that role of all religious school of thoughts was of very importance in restoration of the temple.

"The temple is not constructed but it is restored", he stated. Following Supreme Court direction, the restoration work was being started at the temple. Dogar stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave concept to develop country on the pattern of "State of Madinah".

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood in his remarks stated that Punjab government entrusted all powers to district administration for maintaining peace in the city. The country's constitution guaranteed protection and delivery of rights to minorities. The restoration of the temple will not only help restoration of historic "Versa" (Heritage) but also promote international tourism, stated Commissioner.

Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram stated that they all would have to play role for peace. In Pakistan, all the temples were safe and secure. The minorities were playing an important role in the development of Pakistan.

Ulema also spoke and stated that opening of Kartarpur Corridor also improved image of Pakistan at global level. islam is religion of peace, they stated. The restoration of temple in Pakistan was a slapped-on face of Modi government, they hinted.

The meeting participants also agreed to constitute Inter Faith Committee. On this occasion, officials of different departments were also present.