Govt is committed for economic, trade integration with potential African market: Ambassador Asghar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan has said that the government was committed to economic and trade integration with the African market according to the vision of “look African Campaign.”

He shared this in a roundtable with African envoys serving in Islamabad on "Pakistan Africa Connectivity - Engage Africa Policy of Pakistan" hosted by Center of Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR) in collaboration with "Pakistan in the World" media group, said a release issued here on Monday.

The event was chaired by H.E Hamid Asghar Khan while Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, President Pakistan Africa Institute for Development Research (PAIDAR) graced the event with his special appearance as keynote speaker. Saleem Ahmad Ranjha, renowned ex official and business consultant Ms Amna Malik Chairperson COPAIR, Zahid Lateef Khan Head of Diplomatic Committee of RCCI, Founder of Islamabad Stock Exchange, renowned spiritual personality Dr Afshan Malik and Tazeen Akhtar along with 10 Ambassadors, High Commissioners,and DHMs of African Embassies out of total 14 Missions participated in the roundtable.

They included HE Dr. Brahim Romani of Algeria, Ms Harerimana Fatou of Rwanda, Salih Mohamed Ahmed of Sudan, HE Titus Mehliswa Johnathan Abu Basutu of Zimbabwe, HE Lt. General (R) Peter Mbogo Njiru of Kenya, Rudolph Pierre Jordaan of South Africa, Yushau Mohammed of Nigeria, Mahmed Abdirahman Hersi of Somalia, DHM of Morocco, Umar Shahid Butt, Vice Consul Ghana.

The envoys shared the present status of cooperation between their countries and Pakistan. They pointed out the gaps to bridge and suggested the measures,if taken, can enhance the level of trade between the sides.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has directed enhanced engagement with Africa, especially in trade, investment and commercial ties.

The TDAP shall be holding a single country exhibition in conjunction with MoFA and Pak Embassy at Addis Ababa from 16-18 October, 2025 with participation of over 100 Pakistani exhibitors.

Many African countries are willing to incentivize investment in industry and joint ventures to boost local manufacturing, said a release issued here on Sunday.

Agricultural cooperation and health care are but two of the areas where tremendous scope for collaboration exists.

Additional Secretary MOFA, Mr. Hamid Asghar Khan took note of the proposals and assured the envoys of every possible effort to do whatever is needful.

Mr. Hamid Asghar Khan expressed his mind and vision on how to increase connectivity and cooperation with African countries implementing the engage Africa policy of Pakistan.

He mentioned air connectivity between Pakistan and Ethiopia as a direct link with Africa.

He referred to another promising project to connect Africa through the sea route." Pakistan authorities are working on establishing direct shipping and port connectivity between Pakistani and East African ports."

He also highlighted the sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers in their service in UN peacekeeping missions in Africa.

He said , 280 soldiers of our security forces have laid their lives for peace and stability in Africa. That speaks a lot about the strong bonds between Africa and Pakistan. "We have spilled our blood for peace in Africa, " he noted.

Mr. Hamid Asghar Khan said Africa is the continent of today with a population of 1.6 billion and 54 countries. Pakistani trade with Africa has potential of much more than USD 5.4 billion per annum only.

He said , Pakistan and African countries are developing countries having common challenges. We will move forward with a focus on project to project basis as per need in different countries.

Discussing the potential, he said, the healthcare sector alone can take the bilateral trade to USD 10 billion.

He emphasized direct trade instead of through third parties that increases the prices for the end customers. He called for an end to the middle party and gave examples of Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali and Chad in this regard who have formed an independent sovereign alliance.

Hamid Asghar Khan underscored the importance of the private sector to tap the real potential of trade and economic prospects. He encouraged the business community to develop B2B connections and devise joint ventures.

On P2P and cultural linkages, Hamid Asghar Khan stressed the need to organise food, music, fashion festivals to bring the people closer and have knowledge about one another. He mentioned education as one of the most promising sectors to enhance friendship among the youth of two sides.

Mushahid Hussain Syed, in his concluding remarks, recalled his lifetime memories cherishing his visits to different capitals and meetings with leaders of African countries including Nelson Mandela, Ahmad bin Bela and others.

He expressed his pleasure at the presence of maximum representation of Africa in the roundtable as A for Algeria to Z for Zimbabwe.

He said, Africa is a land of opportunities and Pakistan has historical relations with this continent. He mentioned the role of Africa for the development of the global south. He expressed his full confidence that Pakistan and Africa cooperation will be taken to new heights soon.