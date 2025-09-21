Three street crime gangs busted in Rawalpindi Police crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have successfully dismantled three criminal gangs in operation, arresting six suspects allegedly involved in widespread street crimes across the city.

Police have recovered 4 stolen and snatched motorcycles, cash of Rs 65,000, 2 mobile phones, motorcycle parts from their possession. Police have also recovered weapons used in the crimes.

Saddar Wah Police arrested a two-member gang and recovered stolen cash of Rs 65,000, 2 mobile phones and weapons from their custody.

Similarly, Ratta Amral Police arrested a two-member gang and recovered 3 stolen motorcycles and parts.

Meanwhile, Dhamyal Police arrested a two-member gang and recovered a snatched motorcycle.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams and stated that those who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape the clutches of law.