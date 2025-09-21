Second Solar Eclipse Of This Year Tonight
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The second and final partial solar eclipse of 2025 will take place tonight, between September 21 and 22, according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).
SUPARCO officials have confirmed that the eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.
However, it will be observable in parts of the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Antarctica, and Australia.
As per the provided schedule, the eclipse will begin at 10:30 PM on September 21 (Pakistan Standard Time). It will reach its peak at 12:42 AM on September 22 and will end at 2:55 AM the same night.
While skywatchers in Pakistan will miss out on this celestial event, astronomy enthusiasts in the visible regions can look forward to a fascinating astronomical phenomenon.
Recent Stories
Australia formally recognises Palestinian state
Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative
Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..
UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies
First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..
Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026
DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024
RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF marks International Peace Day31 seconds ago
-
52 proclaimed offenders arrested in District Chiniot34 seconds ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits flood-affected areas of Swat in solidarity with victims34 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on adulteration mafia, Punjab Food Authority takes action in Chiniot36 seconds ago
-
945 locations on 11 highways causing urban flooding identified38 seconds ago
-
CCD kills notorious robber in Bhowana, two accomplices flee39 seconds ago
-
Three street crime gangs busted in Rawalpindi Police crackdown41 seconds ago
-
Second solar eclipse of this year tonight42 seconds ago
-
Govt is committed for economic, trade integration with potential African market: Ambassador Asghar43 seconds ago
-
Man kills wife over domestic dispute48 seconds ago
-
WASA ordered to reconstruct manholes49 seconds ago
-
Usman Tahir meets Myanmar Ambassador; discuss cultural cooperation11 minutes ago