Second Solar Eclipse Of This Year Tonight

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Second solar eclipse of this year tonight

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The second and final partial solar eclipse of 2025 will take place tonight, between September 21 and 22, according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

SUPARCO officials have confirmed that the eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.

However, it will be observable in parts of the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Antarctica, and Australia.

As per the provided schedule, the eclipse will begin at 10:30 PM on September 21 (Pakistan Standard Time). It will reach its peak at 12:42 AM on September 22 and will end at 2:55 AM the same night.

While skywatchers in Pakistan will miss out on this celestial event, astronomy enthusiasts in the visible regions can look forward to a fascinating astronomical phenomenon.

