CCD Kills Notorious Robber In Bhowana, Two Accomplices Flee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A high-stakes encounter unfolded near Pansara Road Sem Mor in Bhowana, on Sunday when the Counter Crime Department (CCD) clashed with suspected robbers.
According to the sources of Chiniot Police, the altercation began when ASI Haji Nasrullah signaled the motorcycle-riding suspects to stop, prompting them to open fire on the police party. Constable Muhammad Ali was hit in the chest but remained unharmed due to his bulletproof jacket. The CCD vehicle sustained damage to its bumper during the intense exchange.
A search operation was launched in the area, leading to the arrest of an injured robber who later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased suspect was identified as Muhammad Atif, a Lahore resident with a substantial criminal record, wanted in over 60 cases of theft and robbery.
Authorities recovered weapons from the scene and are now conducting raids to apprehend Atif's two accomplices, who managed to escape.
APP/mha/378
