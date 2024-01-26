People Of Pakistan Reject Negative Politics: PML-N Candidate
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The people of Pakistan have consistently rejected those engaging in negative politics, said the nominated candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (N) for National Assembly constituency NA-51, Raja Osama Ashfaq.
Speaking at a gathering of local leaders hosted by Major (Rtd) Zulfiqar Abbasi in Rawalpindi, he emphasized that the Pakistani public has exposed politicians engaged in negative practices by rejecting their politics of abuse, false accusations, and lies.
Osama Ashfaq, expressed confidence in achieving significant success in the 2024 general elections. He attributed the current situation in Pakistan to the alleged electoral theft of 2018 and underscored the PML-N's commitment to the development and prosperity of the country.
He stated that the PML-N successfully navigated the country through every crisis, propelling it towards development. Additionally, he mentioned that Pakistan could have joined the ranks of developed nations but unfortunately, Nawaz government was ousted in 1999.
Speaking on the occasion Raja Sagheer Ahmed, a PP-7 candidate for Punjab Assembly, said that in 2013, the country grappled with 22 hours of load shedding and terrorism.
Upon assuming power, PML-N illuminated the country and eradicated terrorism. The passionate and intelligent residents of the Kohsar and Kahuta region have great affection for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and reciprocally, Nawaz Sharif holds deep regard for the people of the Kohsar region.
Other speakers denounced the incidents of May 9 and pledged to incorporate it into their election campaign. During this event, Colonel (Retd) Ziaullah Abbasi, Brigadier (Retd) Tahir Mahmood Abbasi, Colonel (Retd) Masood Abbasi, Colonel (Retd) Akhtar Abbasi, Colonel (Retd) Maruf, Tariq Parvez Advocate, and various local dignitaries from Tehsil Kahuta attended the meeting, expressing wholehearted support for the PML-N candidates.
Recent Stories
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City witnesses sunny Friday9 minutes ago
-
Helmets only way for motorcyclists to prevent head injuries in an accident9 minutes ago
-
Man killed during dacoity9 minutes ago
-
Much awaited-rain to bring respite to citizens; reduce fog19 minutes ago
-
Polling stations, polling booths set up in Kundian39 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah chairs Iqbal Academy governing body meeting49 minutes ago
-
KP govt commitment in banning of e-cigarettes, vapes in province highly acclaimed59 minutes ago
-
GB governor calls on president; wheat subsidy, other issues discussed1 hour ago
-
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next1 hour ago
-
Energy Ministry to organize national-level career expo1 hour ago
-
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections1 hour ago
-
Int’l Customs Day being observed today2 hours ago