Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

People of Pakistan reject negative politics: PML-N candidate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The people of Pakistan have consistently rejected those engaging in negative politics, said the nominated candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (N) for National Assembly constituency NA-51, Raja Osama Ashfaq.

Speaking at a gathering of local leaders hosted by Major (Rtd) Zulfiqar Abbasi in Rawalpindi, he emphasized that the Pakistani public has exposed politicians engaged in negative practices by rejecting their politics of abuse, false accusations, and lies.

Osama Ashfaq, expressed confidence in achieving significant success in the 2024 general elections. He attributed the current situation in Pakistan to the alleged electoral theft of 2018 and underscored the PML-N's commitment to the development and prosperity of the country.

He stated that the PML-N successfully navigated the country through every crisis, propelling it towards development. Additionally, he mentioned that Pakistan could have joined the ranks of developed nations but unfortunately, Nawaz government was ousted in 1999.

Speaking on the occasion Raja Sagheer Ahmed, a PP-7 candidate for Punjab Assembly, said that in 2013, the country grappled with 22 hours of load shedding and terrorism.

Upon assuming power, PML-N illuminated the country and eradicated terrorism. The passionate and intelligent residents of the Kohsar and Kahuta region have great affection for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and reciprocally, Nawaz Sharif holds deep regard for the people of the Kohsar region.

Other speakers denounced the incidents of May 9 and pledged to incorporate it into their election campaign. During this event, Colonel (Retd) Ziaullah Abbasi, Brigadier (Retd) Tahir Mahmood Abbasi, Colonel (Retd) Masood Abbasi, Colonel (Retd) Akhtar Abbasi, Colonel (Retd) Maruf, Tariq Parvez Advocate, and various local dignitaries from Tehsil Kahuta attended the meeting, expressing wholehearted support for the PML-N candidates.

