Open Menu

People Throng UAF To Attend Kisan Mela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM

People throng UAF to attend Kisan Mela

On the fourth day of Kisan Mela held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), a large number of farmers thronged the university to enjoy various kinds of recreational and entertainment activities including tent pegging, farmers’ convention, art & literature festival

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) On the fourth day of Kisan Mela held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), a large number of farmers thronged the university to enjoy various kinds of recreational and entertainment activities including tent pegging, farmers’ convention, art & literature festival.

On Friday, a two-day regional tent-pegging championship concluded in addition to arrangement of a Farmer’s Convention at Directorate of Farms in which scientists created awareness about the modern agricultural technology and suggestions to ensure food security in order to develop agriculture on modern lines.

Moreover, photography and videography were organized in the art and literature festival organized by the Senior Tutor Office.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that tent pegging connects us with the rural culture.

The participants in this sport develop a sense of balance and consideration. He said that such competitions not only promote rural culture but also keep our young generation connected with rural traditions.

He said that the aim of Kisan Mela is to strengthen ties between agricultural scientists and farmers.

Former Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that by making farmers familiar with modern research and technology, agriculture can be made profitable and production per acre increased.

Kisan Mela Convener Dr Riaz Virk said that art and photo exhibition, mares’ beauty competition, greyhound race and kabaddi will be organized on October 05 while Gurr Mela and Dog Show to be held on October 06.

At Farmers’ Convention, Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan along with Dr. Riaz Virk and Director of Farms Shahid Ibn Zameer distributed seeds among the farmers.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Kabaddi Young October Race University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Tareen highlights commitment to quality education ..

Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab

11 minutes ago
 ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff ..

ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College

4 minutes ago
 Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for ..

Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police

1 minute ago
 Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for ne ..

Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates rese ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJC ..

Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC

1 minute ago
 IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail cas ..

IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case

1 minute ago
Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee f ..

Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang

1 minute ago
 Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, busines ..

Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review s ..

Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements

19 minutes ago
 164th PESSI governing body meeting held

164th PESSI governing body meeting held

7 minutes ago
 Quetta Administration takes concrete step to preve ..

Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus

7 minutes ago
 Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted

Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan