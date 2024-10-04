People throng UAF to attend Kisan Mela

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) On the fourth day of Kisan Mela held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), a large number of farmers thronged the university to enjoy various kinds of recreational and entertainment activities including tent pegging, farmers’ convention, art & literature festival.

On Friday, a two-day regional tent-pegging championship concluded in addition to arrangement of a Farmer’s Convention at Directorate of Farms in which scientists created awareness about the modern agricultural technology and suggestions to ensure food security in order to develop agriculture on modern lines.

Moreover, photography and videography were organized in the art and literature festival organized by the Senior Tutor Office.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that tent pegging connects us with the rural culture.

The participants in this sport develop a sense of balance and consideration. He said that such competitions not only promote rural culture but also keep our young generation connected with rural traditions.

He said that the aim of Kisan Mela is to strengthen ties between agricultural scientists and farmers.

Former Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that by making farmers familiar with modern research and technology, agriculture can be made profitable and production per acre increased.

Kisan Mela Convener Dr Riaz Virk said that art and photo exhibition, mares’ beauty competition, greyhound race and kabaddi will be organized on October 05 while Gurr Mela and Dog Show to be held on October 06.

At Farmers’ Convention, Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan along with Dr. Riaz Virk and Director of Farms Shahid Ibn Zameer distributed seeds among the farmers.