People to vote for progressive, developed Pakistan on Feb 8: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that he firmly believed that the people would make a decision in favor of a progressing and prospering Pakistan on 8th February elections.

Expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty and the people of Pakistan for standing by him all throughout, he said that he was happy that the truth had vindicated him, but he would be truly happy the day people of Pakistan would be freed from the suffering of excruciating inflation and economic strife inflicted upon them in the aftermath of his ouster.

Addressing the nation from the PML-N Secretariat in Model Town here, the PML-N Quaid said, “I had to knock repeatedly at the doors of the courts to be finally vindicated and provided justice, and freed. You (people) are the courts and the judge and you shall liberate and free yourselves from this sentence of misery and suffering imposed on you since my ouster, by voting for a prosperous, progressing and developed Pakistan.”

He raised a plethora of questions to those who hatched a conspiracy against him and the people of Pakistan. He called for an explanation for plunging the country and its hardworking people into unspeakable crisis, economic strife, and suffering.

Nawaz said that he was grateful to Allah Almighty for being vindicated in the baseless and false cases. He said that he was thankful to the people for standing by him in these tough times. He pointed out that the verdicts given against him exposed the lies and deception as all cases against him turned out to be false, and the court acquitted him of all charges. "What sin was committed by Pakistan and its people to be pushed into a crisis during my tenure?" he questioned.

He thanked the nation over the messages of congratulations pouring in from all over the world. “The prayers of the people have always given me strength, and the nation also deserves congratulations on my success", he said.

The PML-N Quaid said, "Even if my opponents found it necessary to oust me, entangle me in false cases, and impose unjust sentences in false cases. What crime did the people of Pakistan commit, that they were subjected to such torment? It saddens me that despite unprecedented development during my tenure, Pakistan, which was making progress, was pushed into darkness. I left the country with a growth rate of 6.1%, ended load-shedding by adding 12,000 megawatts of new electricity to the national grid, and brought in more than $50 billion in foreign investment. However, the PTI's government stopped the process of local and foreign investment in Pakistan. While PML-N took Pakistan out of the FATF grey list, the country was placed on the FATF's grey list because of the terrible policies of the imposed government, turning the country into a beggar once again and pushing Pakistan into darkness."

He said, "We had obtained relief from the IMF's program in our era, and we had bid it farewell. But PTI, in its government, once again placed the begging bowl in front of the IMF, burdening the country with more loans. We crushed terrorism, but unfortunately, after we left, terrorism raised its head again, and under the PTI government, Pakistan once again became a victim of extremism and terrorism.

Nawaz Sharif said, "I regret that after my ouster, due to wrong economic policies, the value of the Pakistani rupee has been lost, which was the strongest in the region. The country has become the victim of the most frightening inflation in history. How did the rate of inflation, which was at 3 to 4 percent, skyrocket to 40 percent? How did the price of a 'roti' jump from Rs 5 to Rs 30? Why and how did we reach a point where the people of Pakistan were pushed into starvation? He asked why was sugar sold for more than Rs. 300 per kilogram. All this was the worst economic murder of the people in the history of the country."

Nawaz Sharif said, "During our era, the poor used to get free medicines in hospitals and free treatment," adding, "Protecting the rights of women is our top priority, and InshaAllah, I will be truly happy when the people are freed from the punishment of poverty and inflation."

He said that it would take hours if he shared the organized conspiracy woven against him after 2013. He said it all started with the August 2014 sit-ins, and its first phase ended on 28 July 2016 when he was not only ousted from the office of prime minister but was also disqualified for life over not taking salary from his son.

The former prime minister said, “The people of Pakistan still remember how whatsapp calls were made and the gems were selected for the Joint Investigation team (JIT); how a 3-member bench was constituted to monitor that JIT; how I was insulted by calling me ‘Sicilian Mafia’ and ‘Godfather’; how proceedings commenced on petition that had been rejected by the Chief Justice as frivolous; how a judge sent a message to the petitioner inviting him to approach the court; how National Accountability Bureau was ordered to file three references; how in a massive conflict of interest, the judge who gave the sentence against me, became a monitoring judge over Accountability Courts; and how senior judges were threatened to get desired decisions. All these details are no longer a secret, nor are the culprits who did all this. The proof and witnesses of my innocence in all of this came from avenues that I had never imagined, by the grace of God”.

He said that he surrendered his cases to God’s gracious mercy. And today when he looks back at this journey of finally being vindicated, he sees the long and excruciatingly painful series of events where he was imprisoned for a long time; he appeared before courts hundreds of times along with his daughter; and faced vicious campaigns.

Nawaz said, “Every single day, I feel the pain of not being able to attend the funeral of my father; I could not attend the funeral of my mother; I could not spend time with my beloved wife the last days of her life. It was only because of the strength given by Allah Almighty that I was able to brave all these indescribable acts of inhuman injustice”.

He said, "Now, InshaAllah, the voices of the people of my country, especially my mothers, sisters, daughters, elders, and youth, will end at this moment, when they are liberated from poverty and inflation, and the nation will earn its livelihood with dignity. I will InshaAllah find true happiness, when Pakistan will return to the path of progress."