Persistent dry weather in capital causing skin allergies, cough & flu: Health expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Medical expert Khalid Raza on Sunday warned the people of the continuous dry weather that is persisting in the Federal capital since the past month and may cause various skin allergies including cough and flu.

Talking to APP, he said weather would remain dry so the people should remain careful specially infants and old citizens and by taking precausionary measures they can prevent themselves from such allergies.

He urged the people with sensitive skin to avoid rubbing the eyes and face without prior washing hands various times in a day thus avoid skin darkness.

He underlined the need that citizen should be extra careful during Covid-19 second wave.

