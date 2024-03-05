PESCO COO To Hold Live Public Hearing On Mar 07
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Gul Nabi Syed would hold live Katchery on March 07 to address the complaints of consumers
PESCO would arrange the public hearing live on Facebook Live Chat for the convenience of consumes, said the spokesman of the company.
The live chat would be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on PESCO's official Facebook page "www.facebook.com/PESCOKPK."
He said the the consumers from remote areas can register their complaints from home.
