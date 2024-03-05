Open Menu

PESCO COO To Hold Live Public Hearing On Mar 07

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PESCO COO to hold live public hearing on Mar 07

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Gul Nabi Syed would hold live Katchery on March 07 to address the complaints of consumers

PESCO would arrange the public hearing live on Facebook Live Chat for the convenience of consumes, said the spokesman of the company.

The live chat would be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on PESCO's official Facebook page "www.facebook.com/PESCOKPK."

He said the the consumers from remote areas can register their complaints from home.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar Facebook Company March From PESCO

Recent Stories

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

44 minutes ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

13 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

13 hours ago
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

13 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

13 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

13 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

13 hours ago
 Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

13 hours ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan