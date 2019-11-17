UrduPoint.com
PESCO Holds Open Katcheries

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

PESCO holds open katcheries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Initiating efforts to address problems of consumers at their doorsteps, PESCO authorities Sunday held open katcheries in Swat, Manshera, Abbottabad, Akora Khattak, Swabi, Peshawar and Khyber Circle.

Katcheries were held under the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, Engineer Dr.

Muhammad Amjad Khan and supervised by concerned officials of the area including Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers and Sub Divisional Officers.

A large number of people attended katcheries and submitted their complaints.

They also suggested holding of katcheries in future and appreciated efforts of PESCO authorities to facilitate masses.

