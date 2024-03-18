PESCO Imposes Rs 1610mln Fine On 51,000 Power Pilferers
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) during it's ongoing operation against power pilferers imposed Rs 1610million fine on over 51,000 individuals in six months.
According to PESCO spokesman, the crackdown against electricity theft started in September 7, 2023.
During the period more than 51,000 electricity thieves were held, while
12,252 cases were registered.
As many as 5022 electricity thieves were arrested on the spot by police in the joint operations.
He said that 23 PESCO employees were also booked for supporting electricity thieves.
APP/adi
