Pesco notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The electricity consumers of 11KV Hayatabad 6, 7, 8, 11, 12 and Deans Heights feeders would face inconveniences due to maintenance work leading to suspension of power supply from 132KV Hayatabad Grid Station on November 23, 27 and 30 3 from 08:30am to 02:30pm.

Similarly people residing in the limits of 11KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12, Deans Heights , Hayatabad Surgical, Green Wood, Cell Wood, Frontier Ceramacis, Khyber 1,2 feeders would also face power shutdown on November 25 from 08:30am to 02:30pm as power supply would suspend from 132KV Haytabad Grid Station due to maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132KV Shahibagh Grid Station on November 27 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Old Naguman, New Khazana, KSM, New Naguman, Khazana and Takhtabad feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on November 26, 28 from 08:30am to 02:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Canal Town, Malakandher, Regi, Agriculture feeders would face inconveniences.