PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified power suspension from 220 KV Bannu Grid Station April 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., resultantly consumers of 132 KV Bannu, Gurguri, Karak, Tall, Parachinar, Mir Ali, Miranshah, Ramzak, Lachi, Ali Zai grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.