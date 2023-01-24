UrduPoint.com

Petition Against Removal Of 'Pothohari' From Languages List Filed In IHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:36 PM

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the removal of 'Pothohari' from the languages list by the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA)

A citizen Farzand Ali, in his petition, cited media reports that the 'Pothohari' had been removed from the languages list by NADRA.

The petitioner claimed that over 20 million citizens of Pakistan "speak, read and write" the Potohari, which was one of old languages of the sub-continent, and removing it from the list was a violation of basic human rights of the citizens of 'Pothohar' region.

Naming the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory and NADRA as respondents, he prayed the court to set aside the notification of NADRA regarding the removal of the language from the list.

