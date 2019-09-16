UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Destroys 5300kg Unhygienic Meat, Seals Slaughter Houses

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

PFA destroys 5300kg unhygienic meat, seals slaughter houses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :On the special instruction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the PFA during a massive crackdown against unhygienic meat, destroyed 5300 kg unhygienic and poor quality meat besides sealing unauthorized slaughter houses across the Punjab.

According to available information the meat safety teams of the PFA, inspected 496 poultry houses and 31 slaughter houses in different zones in the province.

During inspection,the teams of the PFA recovered and seized total 5300 kg unhygienic meat and sealed two slaughter houses in Bakra Mandi.

The PFA teams inspected 199 meat points in Lahore zone,189 in Rawalpindi,70 in Multan and 38 in Muzzaffargar.

The DG PFA Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that zero tolerance policy being followed regarding adulteration in edible items and stern action would be continued against the adulteration mafia in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Prime Minister Poor Punjab Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

UAE win 43 jiu-jitsu medals in Los Angeles

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance partners with Dubai Export ..

2 hours ago

Tadweer opens state-of-the-art control centre

4 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman D ..

4 hours ago

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs&#039; families

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.