PFA Discards 1500 Kg Pickle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday discarded 1500 kg pickles during a crackdown here.

According to PFA spokesperson, a food safety team headed by Additional Director (operation) Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raid at a pickle factory located at Muhammmadi colony and found that pickle was being prepared with chemically treated rotten vegetables in non-food grade drums and infested with insects and fungus layers.

The team discarded 1500 kg unhygienic pickle and got registered a case against the owner in concerned police station after sealing the factory.

