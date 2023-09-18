Open Menu

PFA Discards 3,500-litre Fabricated Milk In Chunian

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2023 | 06:34 PM

PFA discards 3,500-litre fabricated milk in Chunian

A dairy safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided Ghulam Abbas Haveli in Chunian, seized thousands of litres of chemically contaminated milk, and later on discarded it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :A dairy safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) raided Ghulam Abbas Haveli in Chunian, seized thousands of litres of chemically contaminated milk, and later on discarded it.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said in a statement that the team discarded 3,500 litres of fabricated milk, 48-kg substandard ghee and 37-kg powdered milk, and impounded two vehicles, two mixing machines and drums during the raid.

He said that acting on a tip-off, the dairy safety team conducted a raid and caught milk adulterators red-handed producing fabricated milk. He said that hazardous milk was being prepared with vegetable ghee, harmful chemicals, powder and polluted water, while it was being filled into milk tankers for supply to local milk shops and homes.

Police have registered a case against the unit owner on account of adulteration on the complaint of the PFA, he said.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Vehicles Chunian

Recent Stories

Video unveiling Iqra Aziz, son’s amazing role go ..

Video unveiling Iqra Aziz, son’s amazing role goes viral

4 minutes ago
 Misbah stands by Babar, Shadab after Asia Cup exit

Misbah stands by Babar, Shadab after Asia Cup exit

12 minutes ago
 Govt departments owe Rs 15.323b to LESCO

Govt departments owe Rs 15.323b to LESCO

14 seconds ago
 12 shops sealed, fine of more than 1.5 mln receive ..

12 shops sealed, fine of more than 1.5 mln received on price list violations

16 seconds ago
 Solangi felicitates PTV News for live broadcast of ..

Solangi felicitates PTV News for live broadcast of SC proceedings

17 seconds ago
 DIG Hazara assures enhanced security of HIE, insta ..

DIG Hazara assures enhanced security of HIE, installation of CCTV cameras

19 seconds ago
Committee formed at IUB for awareness about drug a ..

Committee formed at IUB for awareness about drug abuse, narcotics

22 seconds ago
 LHC moved against arrest of Sheikh Rashid, his nep ..

LHC moved against arrest of Sheikh Rashid, his nephews and driver

24 minutes ago
 3.93m cotton bales production a good omen for Pak ..

3.93m cotton bales production a good omen for Pak economy

6 minutes ago
 Registration Open For 5th Cohort of the Incubation ..

Registration Open For 5th Cohort of the Incubation Cycle of NEP NICs

34 minutes ago
 IEA chief Birol: an 'unexpected hero' of climate f ..

IEA chief Birol: an 'unexpected hero' of climate fight

6 minutes ago
 KU, Japanese Plus W Inc. signs MoU to provide IT t ..

KU, Japanese Plus W Inc. signs MoU to provide IT training to computer science st ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan