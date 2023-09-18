PFA discards 3,500-litre fabricated milk in Chunian

A dairy safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided Ghulam Abbas Haveli in Chunian, seized thousands of litres of chemically contaminated milk, and later on discarded it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :A dairy safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) raided Ghulam Abbas Haveli in Chunian, seized thousands of litres of chemically contaminated milk, and later on discarded it.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said in a statement that the team discarded 3,500 litres of fabricated milk, 48-kg substandard ghee and 37-kg powdered milk, and impounded two vehicles, two mixing machines and drums during the raid.

He said that acting on a tip-off, the dairy safety team conducted a raid and caught milk adulterators red-handed producing fabricated milk. He said that hazardous milk was being prepared with vegetable ghee, harmful chemicals, powder and polluted water, while it was being filled into milk tankers for supply to local milk shops and homes.

Police have registered a case against the unit owner on account of adulteration on the complaint of the PFA, he said.