PFA Fines Rs. 164, 000 To Production Unit For Adulteration

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PFA fines Rs. 164, 000 to production unit for adulteration

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) fined Rs. 164,000 to the local production unit of spicy mango jam, sweets and bakers during the inspection.

The inspection was conducted by Director Operation South, Shahzad Khan direction of DG Food Authority Mohammed Asam, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

About 17850 kg peels of mangoes 14400 kg stable aamchur (mango powder) 2560 raw aamchor and 800 mangoes' seeds were seized on the spot.

Moreover, 60 kg expired chemicals 120 liter open oil and 26 kg of prohibited spices were destroyed at the same time.

The inspection was made at Ghazi Dasti DG Khan road, Kaley Wala Alipur and Chaman Bypass Gil Wala. A food production unit operating in the aforesaid region was closed until complete reforming.

Some of the food samples were taken from a few of the manufacturing units that proved to use adulterated spices in their production, served notices on the occasion, concluded the statement.

