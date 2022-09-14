UrduPoint.com

PFA Imposes Fine Of Rs 85,000 On Four Outlets

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 08:09 PM

PFA imposes fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Wednesday, imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets for violating the rules of the PFA Act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Wednesday, imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets for violating the rules of the PFA Act.

The Department spokesman told media that PFA teams, during a routine inspection, checked a famous Cash and Carry mega store on Iran road and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 for selling substandard meat.

Similarly, while checking its spices unit, the teams found expired spices and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000.

The PFA teams also raided the warehouse at 6th road, and a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed for poor cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams checked the sweetshop manufacturing unit in Rawal town and levied Rs 20,000 fine over smoking and incomplete labelling.

He further said that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure the provision of hygienic food to the residents.

Related Topics

Iran Poor Punjab Fine Road Media

Recent Stories

Cabinet sub-committee reviews security arrangement ..

Cabinet sub-committee reviews security arrangements

23 seconds ago
 Supreme Court seeks report on construction of Sout ..

Supreme Court seeks report on construction of South Punjab secretariat on resear ..

25 seconds ago
 Pope warns against using religion for political po ..

Pope warns against using religion for political power

26 seconds ago
 Rubaba expresses happiness on formation of Commiss ..

Rubaba expresses happiness on formation of Commission on Status of Women

27 seconds ago
 All Shanghai passenger flights cancelled as typhoo ..

All Shanghai passenger flights cancelled as typhoon hits

31 seconds ago
 Sherry for collective approach to deal with impac ..

Sherry for collective approach to deal with impacts of climate change

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.