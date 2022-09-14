PFA imposes fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Wednesday, imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets for violating the rules of the PFA Act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Wednesday, imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets for violating the rules of the PFA Act.

The Department spokesman told media that PFA teams, during a routine inspection, checked a famous Cash and Carry mega store on Iran road and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 for selling substandard meat.

Similarly, while checking its spices unit, the teams found expired spices and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000.

The PFA teams also raided the warehouse at 6th road, and a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed for poor cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams checked the sweetshop manufacturing unit in Rawal town and levied Rs 20,000 fine over smoking and incomplete labelling.

He further said that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure the provision of hygienic food to the residents.