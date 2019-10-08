PFA seals 12 production units of desi ghee, 'khoya'

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down 12 production units of desi ghee and 'khoya' while carrying out a province-wide inspection drive of dairy manufacturing units, here on Tuesday

The authority also stopped the production of four units by serving emergency prohibition orders.

Meanwhile, dairy safety teams of PFA discarded a huge quantity of chemically contaminated food including 1000-kg powdered milk, 200-kg banaspati ghee, 100-kg adulterated khoya, 50-kg semolina.

The PFA watchdog teams have examined 130 units in Lahore Zone, 23 in Rawalpindi, 37 in Multan and 23 in Muzaffargarh Zone out of 213 production units across Punjab.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that units were sealed over proved contamination of banaspati ghee, chemicals and loose colours in desi ghee, as well as skimmed milk, vegetable oil and powdered milk in the preparation of khoya.

He further said that banaspati ghee, artificial flavours and fragrance were being used in the lust of minting money.

He said that the use of adulterated khoya and desi ghee become causes of health problems for consumers.