PFA seals five shops, impose fine on shops

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed five shops and imposed fine on another two shops for poor cleanliness and selling substandard food items.

According to official sources, the officials of PFA visited different Bakeries, Super Stores and Sweet Shops across the district.

They sealed five shops for highly poor cleanliness arrangements. Similarly, Zeeshan Bakers and M-Sattar Bakers were fined Rs 20,000 and Rs 15000 respectively.

According to DG Irfan Memon, the provision of safe and healthy food was top priority of Punjab Food Authority. He stated that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with live of masses by selling impure and adulterated food items.