PFA Shuts Murabba Factory Over Violations; Discards 900kg Fungus-infested Fruit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday shut down a candied fruit (murabba) factory over multiple violations of the PFA Act besides discarding 900kg of fungus-infested food.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, in a statement, said that on a tip-off, the team raided a production unit in China Scheme, Haider Town, and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed producing inferior quality candied fruit with rotten vegetables and fruits. Moreover, loose colours and hazardous chemicals were being used for preparing murabba, he said.

He said that fungus-infested candied fruits were preserved in non-food grade drums while the use of non-food drums is strictly prohibited. Besides, the team witnessed an unhygienic working environment, dirty floor, open sewerage, an abundance of insects and mosquitoes in the processing area.

Muhammad Asim Javed said that the substandard and adulterated pickle was to be supplied to hotels and local shops after packing, however, the PFA ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action.

He said that the use of fungus-infested candied fruit is injurious to human health and causes stomach and liver problems. It is mandatory for food business operators (FBOs) to adopt and follow the PFA's law, otherwise, strict action will be taken against violators, he said.

Moreover, he said the provincial food regulatory body is utilizing all available resources to root out the adulteration mafia from Punjab. Citizens should report any instance of food adulteration to Punjab Food Authority helpline 1223 and play their own role in ensuring the safety and quality of food, the PFA DG said.

