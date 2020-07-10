UrduPoint.com
PHA DG Visits Botanical Garden At Jallo Park

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:01 PM

PHA DG visits Botanical Garden at Jallo Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Tariq Ali Basra visited a botanical garden at Jallo Park on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, the DG reviewed arrangements and other matters of the garden. PHA Director Headquarters Mudassar Ejaz, Director Horticulture Zone-I Akhtar Mahmood, Director Horticulture Zone-V Misbahul Hassan Dar, Director Engineering Awais Athar and other officers were also present.

The officers gave a briefing to the DG regarding the MiyaWaki Forest, Horticulture and construction work at the botanical garden.

Tariq Ali Basra also reviewed cleanliness and security arrangements at the botanical garden and issued instructions for implementation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also visited the place designated for the MiyaWaki Forest.

The DG said that further steps would be taken to provide the best facilities to people at the garden while.

