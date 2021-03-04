PHA installs birdhouses to save birds from bad weather conditions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab/Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood is installing birdhouses at different places to save the birds from bad weather conditions.

Talking to APP, Vice Chairman PHA, Malik Abid Hussain informed that PHA had made the decision in order to protect the birds from inclement weather conditions of summer and winter.

He informed that special poles mounted beautiful bird houses in attractive colours have been installed at Moti Mehal, Rialto Park.

He said, PHA was making efforts to make the city beautiful and green. "Our birdhouses project will help bring back the birds in city areas and the residents will enjoy the amazing voices of the beautiful birds in natural environment," he added.

He informed that the birdhouses were being erected well before the breeding season.

To a question he said that a number of sites were selected in the city including Allama Iqbal Park, Liaquat Bagh, Rashid Minhas Road, PHA parks and others to install the birdhouse to attract certain kinds of birds.

Special metal poles and trees were used to erect small birdhouses, he said.

The VC informed that a number of birdhouses had been installed in Allama Iqbal Park while the project was underway at Rashid Minhas Road and several other areas.

To another question he said, PHA was making all out efforts to turn the city into a green town.

He said, the authority had kicked off the Plantation Campaign, under Clean and Green Pakistan Program.

He informed that to encourage the citizens and different organizations and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a plan.

The students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were also being encouraged to participate in the campaign. Thousands of saplings would be planted in different areas of the city, he added.

The students and civil society members were being requested to plant saplings and seeds in different areas of the city and ensure their care as well, he said adding, they had started planting saplings to make the city parks natural green areas under Rawalpindi green city project.

Efforts would also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, he said.

He urged the people to actively participate in tree plantation campaign to improve the environment.