PHA Removes Billboards Of Private Bank Over Default
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 08:04 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have removed various billboards of a private bank over default in payment of publicity fee during a crackdown launched against defaulters here on Monday.
As per the special initiatives for increasing self income of the department, the recovery branch launched a special crackdown against defaulters. The recovery teams removed various billboards of a private bank after serving repeated notices to the bank administration for payment of the pending million of rupees.
The action was taken under PHA act 2012, PHA official sources said.
On the other hand, a special operation was also being carried out against illegal and sub-standard billboards. The department has decided to utilize all possible resources to increase self income of the department and there would be no compromise on it, official sources added.
The PHA would continue action against private banks and companies over default, official sources maintained.
