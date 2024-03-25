Open Menu

PHA Removes Billboards Of Private Bank Over Default

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 08:04 PM

PHA removes billboards of private bank over default

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have removed various billboards of a private bank over default in payment of publicity fee during a crackdown launched against defaulters here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have removed various billboards of a private bank over default in payment of publicity fee during a crackdown launched against defaulters here on Monday.

As per the special initiatives for increasing self income of the department, the recovery branch launched a special crackdown against defaulters. The recovery teams removed various billboards of a private bank after serving repeated notices to the bank administration for payment of the pending million of rupees.

The action was taken under PHA act 2012, PHA official sources said.

On the other hand, a special operation was also being carried out against illegal and sub-standard billboards. The department has decided to utilize all possible resources to increase self income of the department and there would be no compromise on it, official sources added.

The PHA would continue action against private banks and companies over default, official sources maintained.

Related Topics

Bank All Million

Recent Stories

11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

3 minutes ago
 Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati War ..

Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..

3 minutes ago
 Zangnan always part of China before illegally occu ..

Zangnan always part of China before illegally occupied by India: Lin Jian

1 hour ago
 Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single ..

Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child

1 hour ago
 Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longs ..

Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage

1 hour ago
 Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates app ..

Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls

1 hour ago
PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, ev ..

PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders

1 hour ago
 Troubled Boeing announces CEO Dave Calhoun to step ..

Troubled Boeing announces CEO Dave Calhoun to step down

1 hour ago
 Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguis ..

Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguised

1 hour ago
 Minister takes notice of delay in payment of pensi ..

Minister takes notice of delay in payment of pension

1 hour ago
 Bahawalnagar police crack down on kite sellers

Bahawalnagar police crack down on kite sellers

1 hour ago
 Nine wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Nine wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan