PHA To Organize Chrysanthemum Show

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

PHA to organize Chrysanthemum show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will organize annual "Chrysanthemum" (Gul-e-Dawoodi) exhibition from the first week of December at Jillani park here.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi on Friday chaired a meeting at PHA headquarters to review the exhibition preparations.

While addressing,he directed the participants to make sure the implementation of coronavirus Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) in the exhibition. DG said that the exhibition would the celebrated with around 200 varieties of chrysanthemum flowers and a huge floral display would be a part of it.

PHA Additional Director Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Designer Shahista Khawar, Project Director Bagh Jinnah Zahid Iqbal and Project Director Jilani Park Misbah Dar and others were also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

