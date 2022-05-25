PHA turning city into lush-green

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is actively working to develop parks and turn the city into lush-green

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is actively working to develop parks and turn the city into lush-green.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, Director General PHA Muhammad Ayyub Khan directed all town in-charges to beautify the green areas by planting colorful plants in respect of the summer weather.

He said that a special monitoring unit had also been constituted for regular inspection of green areas on a daily basis.

He said that in connection with beautification of the city, a comprehensive report from director engineering had also been sought.