Open Menu

'PHA Working To Beautify Sargodha'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

'PHA working to beautify Sargodha'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving to enhance the beautification of the city so that a clean and green atmosphere would be available to citizens.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Director PHA Sargodha Farooq Haider Aziz said that all resources were being utilized for the provision of recreational facilities to people.

He said that the PHA had also constructed various intersections across the city while greenbelts were also being maintained on a daily basis. Efforts for Clean and Green Punjab are in full swing and a large number of saplings are also being prepared in nurseries for the next season, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Sargodha Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

18 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

18 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

18 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

18 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

18 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

19 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

19 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

19 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

19 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan