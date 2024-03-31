'PHA Working To Beautify Sargodha'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving to enhance the beautification of the city so that a clean and green atmosphere would be available to citizens.
Talking to the media here on Sunday, Director PHA Sargodha Farooq Haider Aziz said that all resources were being utilized for the provision of recreational facilities to people.
He said that the PHA had also constructed various intersections across the city while greenbelts were also being maintained on a daily basis. Efforts for Clean and Green Punjab are in full swing and a large number of saplings are also being prepared in nurseries for the next season, he added.
