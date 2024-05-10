PHA’s ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ festival to continue till May 11

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) ‘Jashan Baharan’, a three-day festival organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would continue till May 11.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the Director General (DG) PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha inaugurated the festival at Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsabad, Murree Road on Thursday night.

Famous ‘Qawwals’ of the country, entertained the audience at the inaugural function by performing their art in the opening ceremony.

A large number of citizens from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the opening ceremony. The people were mesmerized by highlighting the fascinating culture and tradition of Punjab in the opening ceremony.

All available resources were utilized to provide a healthy entertainment to the citizens, the spokesperson said adding, the government was making all-out efforts to promote cultural and healthy activities for the people.

She said, efforts were made to organize a unique festival this year.

The event would provide best recreational facilities to the citizens, she said and informed that PHA organized different colorful programmes including flowers show, art and crafts exhibition, food festival, fireworks, rangoli, sports festival and a prize distribution program under ‘Jashan-e-Bahran.’

Punjabi folk music live performance, light and sound show, ghazal show, classical music program, musical gala were also organized to provide the best entertainment to the people in the festival.

Many food and drink stalls have also been set up in the Jashan-e-Baharan festival besides arranging a flower show.