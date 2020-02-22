PHC bench declares TIP tax collection illegal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Saturday declared Transfer of Immoveable Property (TIP) tax illegal from the property owners.

According to the details, PHC Abbottabad bench comprising Justice Shakeel and Justice Ahmed Ali while declaring the TIP tax collection illegal ordered Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA) to stop TIP tax collection and also served notices to the deputy commissioner Abbottabad and Military Estates Officer Abbottabad.

The property owners of cantonment areas have filed a writ petition against TIP tax collection which was a violation of the Ministry of Defense's notification and requested the court to stop CBA for the collection of tax, the PHC Abbottabad bench declared it as illegal and ordered to stop its collection.