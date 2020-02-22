UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Bench Declares TIP Tax Collection Illegal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:30 PM

PHC bench declares TIP tax collection illegal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Saturday declared Transfer of Immoveable Property (TIP) tax illegal from the property owners.

According to the details, PHC Abbottabad bench comprising Justice Shakeel and Justice Ahmed Ali while declaring the TIP tax collection illegal ordered Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA) to stop TIP tax collection and also served notices to the deputy commissioner Abbottabad and Military Estates Officer Abbottabad.

The property owners of cantonment areas have filed a writ petition against TIP tax collection which was a violation of the Ministry of Defense's notification and requested the court to stop CBA for the collection of tax, the PHC Abbottabad bench declared it as illegal and ordered to stop its collection.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Shakeel From Court

Recent Stories

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

23 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

45 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

46 minutes ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

53 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul B ..

57 minutes ago

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe one-off Test scoreboard

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.