PHC Reserves Verdict On ECP Plea Against PTI’s Election Symbol

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea against PTI’s election symbol

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A single-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Khan of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday reserved the verdict on the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) petition challenging its single-bench ruling on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) electoral 'bat' symbol and intra-party polls.

From Election Commission of Pakistan, the lawyer Sikander Bashir Mohmand and PTI's legal team comprising Advocates Shah Faisal Uthmankhel and Qazi Anwar appeared in the courtroom.

The ECP had filed a review petition in the high court against its December 26 decision which had suspended the ECP's order and restored the party's 'bat' symbol till a final decision on the matter.

The ECP, in its order, had declared PTI's intra-party polls "illegal" and seized its election symbol of the 'bat' symbol. Following its order, the PTI approached the PHC seeking restoration of its party symbol ahead of the general elections slated for February 8.

In its petition, the ECP then requested the court to review the PTI's intra-party elections and its decision related to the election symbol.

A day earlier, the court heard the arguments of the ECP's counsel and then adjourned the hearing till today (Wednesday).

