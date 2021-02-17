UrduPoint.com
PHP Arrest 208 Criminals In Two Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

PHP arrest 208 criminals in two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region registered 210 cases under different sections and arrested 208 criminals during the last two weeks.

This was stated by SSP Patrolling Region Faisalabad Zubaida Parveen while reviewing the performance of the staff here on Wednesday. She said that patrolling police teams recovered illegal weapons including 2 rifles, 6 pistols and 15 bullets and cartridges.

Furthermore, the teams seized 72 liter liquor, 110 gram cannabis from drug peddlers.

The PHP also arrested 11 proclaimed offenders during the same period.

She said that PHP teams also recovered a stolen motorcycle and impounded 80 motorcycles for having fake registrations.

The teams booked 77 persons for installing unapproved gas cylinders in their vehicles while 300 kites were also recovered from kite sellers.

Moreover, 5 lost children were found and reunited with their families while PHP teams extended emergencyhelp to 850 commuters. As many as six temporary encroachments were removed to ensure free flow of traffic,she said, adding signboards and information regarding Helpline-1124 is displayed in all beat areas to help road users knowing about helpline and call on 1124 in distress and emergency situation.

