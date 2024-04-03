PHP Checks 1.95mln Commuters, 2mln Vehicles
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police, through E-police App, checked 1.95 million people and two million vehicles on national highways of the province during March.
A spokesperson for the department said on Wednesday that patrol police teams arrested 529 proclaimed offenders/ court absconders including 25 of A-category and 477 of B-category from highways.
The police, through modern technology, checked about 2 million vehicles on roads and seized 258 stolen vehicles including 19 cars, 229 motorcycles, and 10 others vehicles.
The patrol post staff also issued 286,169 e-challans on different traffic laws violations during the month.
The legal action was also taken against 953 vehicles on installation of low quality gas cylinders. At least 133,813 vehicles were challaned for violation of excel load management on highways across Punjab.
The PHP also issued 13,670 driving licences during the period. At least 8,364 commuters were provided assistants on roads, 379 encroachments were removed, 51 missing children were reunited with families and 142 injured from road accidents were provided first aid.
The teams also registered 89 cases of illicit weapons and recovered 3 Kalashnikovs, 18 rifles and 68 pistols. They also seized 2033 liters of wine, 9kg hashish, 6.2kg opium and 1.1 kg post.
