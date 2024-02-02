PHP issues monthly performance report

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Sargodha region checked 100,436 people and 56,760 vehicles on the roads through (E) police post app, whereas 20,887 e-challans were issued for violations and approximately Rs 9.165 millions fines were deposited in the national treasury.

According to the last month performance report issued here on Friday,PHP initiated legal action against 283 passenger vehicles for using gas cylinders. In addition, legal action was initiated against 174 high-speed vehicles. 22 advertised criminals were arrested, including 2 high level category "A" and 20 a category "B" while 8 fugitives were also arrested.

As many as 13 cases were registered for illegal use of weapons and a Kalashnikov, two rifles and 10 pistols were recovered.

Besides, 7 stolen vehicles including 2 carry boxes, 5 motorcycles and 5 explosive tubes and 2 detonator wires were also recovered.

Different types of assistance and guidance were provided to 2650 passengers who were suffering from difficulties on the roads of Punjab, while 5 missing children were reunited to their parents. 26 people who were injured in various accidents were provided first aid. 129 liters of liquor were also recovered from drug dealers. Apart from this, 13942 motorcycle were seized on several violations ,PHP performance report stated.