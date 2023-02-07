PHP sings MoU with IOSSHA for safety gadgets

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police inked a Memorandum of Understands (MoU) with IOSSHA Company to purchase safety gadgets on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police inked a Memorandum of Understands (MoU) with IOSSHA Company to purchase safety gadgets on Tuesday.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Kamal Anjum and Chairman IOSSHA Company Saif-ul-Qahhar signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Patrolling said the IOSSHA Company had agreed to provide safety gadgets on subsidized rates.

It had also signed MoUs with 18 departments, including hospitals, laboratories and educational institutions, for providing safety gadgets on a special package.

The PHP police would purchase latest fire fighting gadgets, first aid boxes and mechanical tool kits from IOSSHA Company which would help in enhancing and improving performance ofpatrolling police in the region.

In charge Mobile Education Unit PHP Police Sub Inspector (SI) Rizwan Bhatti, Director IOSSHA Company Prof Dr Muhammad Ateeq and others were also present.