Physically Disabled Man Strangled To Death Near Ghotki

Published October 01, 2022

A physically disabled man was allegedly first set on fire then strangled to death in Mirpur Mathelo town of Ghotki on Saturday

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :A physically disabled man was allegedly first set on fire then strangled to death in Mirpur Mathelo town of Ghotki on Saturday.

According to police, the murderer first burnt the victim who jumped into nearby water pond to save his life but man caught him and strangled him to death.

The video of the whole incident was captured and went viral on social media.

SHO Abdul Malik Kamalagar said that the accused was arrested, who apparently seemed mentally frantic.

