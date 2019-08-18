UrduPoint.com
PIA Bring 2200 Hujjaj Home

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 10:20 PM

PIA bring 2200 Hujjaj home

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :More than 2,200 Hajjis have reached Pakistan through seven initial PIA Post Hajj flights from Saudi Arabia.

PIA Post Hajj Operation of bringing back Hujjaj commenced from Saturday evening with on time arrival, said a spokesperson of the Airlines here Sunday.

The post Hajj flight arrivals on the first and second day reached Karachi, Lahore,Islamabad, Peshawar and Faisalabad.

The Hajjis were welcomed by PIA officials and presented with rose garlands.

At Karachi, PIA Station Manager, Ahmed Alam and senior officers welcomed and recieved the Hujjaj. At Islamabad, District Manager PIA Faraz Ahmed, Station Manager Pervaiz Naseer, at Lahore, PIA District Manager Salimullah Shahani and Station Manager Ali Asghar Zaidi, at Peshawar District Manager Abrahim Yousafzai, Station Manager Shahzad Taimoor and at Faisalabad District Manager Qaiser Iqbal and Station Manager Ashfaq Awan along with senior officers welcomed the Hujjaj.

The Hujjaj expressed their satisfaction over PIA services and appreciated the efforts upon their arrival back to Pakistan.

PIA will bring back more than 82,000 Hujjaj through 290 Hajjand Regular scheduled flights to Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad. The Post Hajj Operation will conclude on September 14.

