PIC incident: 8 accused remanded in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over eight accused, involved in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) incident, to police on three days physical remand.

Duty Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings, wherein Badar Jamal, Rajab Sharif, Tahir Mehmood, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Javed, Bashir Ahmad and Qamar Shahid were produced.

The investigation officer requested for physical remand of the accused for conducting the photo gramattery test. He submitted that the accused damaged valuable property of the Punjab Institute of cardiology on Dec 11 and harassed the patients.

However, the defence counsel opposed the request, saying that no plausible material was available against the accused.

He further submitted that four accused were not lawyers and they did not participate in the occurrence whereas two lawyers were also not present at the time of occurrence. He requested the court for discharging the accused from the case.

Subsequently, the court after hearing arguments of all the parties granted three days physical remand of the accused to Police till Dec 16 and directed for producing them on the next date of hearing.