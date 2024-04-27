Open Menu

Picnic Spot To Be Built Along River Indus: DC Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Picnic spot to be built along River Indus: DC Dera

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Chief Executive of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) and Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has announced a plan to build a picnic point along Indus River with the cooperation of WSSC and TMA for which, he said, steps have been finalized. He said we are committed to serving and providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan.

They will always go forward to serve the city and make Dera beautiful, he said while talking to delegations from various departments at his office here Saturday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Assistant Manager Madam Kamila, representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) Amjad Parvez and Rizwana Waraich were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, the DC said that WSSC made adequate arrangements for garbage collection from outside government institutions and city markets.

He said that such important and revolutionary changes were being brought in WSSC that this institution would be able to generate its own funds.

The Deputy Commissioner said the WSSC officials have performed outstanding during the rainy season, adding that all the available resources should be utilized to ensure drainage and sanitation besides taking quick steps to avoid any issue.

He directed that in views of the monsoon rains, immediate steps should be taken to ensure drainage while the de-silting process should also be improved so that long-lasting results could be achieved.

Similarly, the DC also urged the masses to ensure full cooperation with the sanitation staff and avoid putting filth, especially polythene (plastic) bags in the drains as it causes drainage problems.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Company Market From Government

Recent Stories

US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit res ..

US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to sc ..

Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province

18 minutes ago
 Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nat ..

Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 ..

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons

1 hour ago
 SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

2 hours ago
 PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

4 hours ago
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

4 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan