Picnic Spot To Be Built Along River Indus: DC Dera
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Chief Executive of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) and Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has announced a plan to build a picnic point along Indus River with the cooperation of WSSC and TMA for which, he said, steps have been finalized. He said we are committed to serving and providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan.
They will always go forward to serve the city and make Dera beautiful, he said while talking to delegations from various departments at his office here Saturday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Assistant Manager Madam Kamila, representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) Amjad Parvez and Rizwana Waraich were also present on this occasion.
During the meeting, the DC said that WSSC made adequate arrangements for garbage collection from outside government institutions and city markets.
He said that such important and revolutionary changes were being brought in WSSC that this institution would be able to generate its own funds.
The Deputy Commissioner said the WSSC officials have performed outstanding during the rainy season, adding that all the available resources should be utilized to ensure drainage and sanitation besides taking quick steps to avoid any issue.
He directed that in views of the monsoon rains, immediate steps should be taken to ensure drainage while the de-silting process should also be improved so that long-lasting results could be achieved.
Similarly, the DC also urged the masses to ensure full cooperation with the sanitation staff and avoid putting filth, especially polythene (plastic) bags in the drains as it causes drainage problems.
