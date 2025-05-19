Open Menu

PJA Launches Training Session On Revenue Document Analysis

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday launched a specialized training session aimed at enhancing judicial officers' competencies in key areas including revenue documentation, personal development, stress management, and cybercrime.

The session was formally inaugurated by the PJA Director General, Justice (R) Sardar Ahmad Naeem. In his address, he underscored the critical need for judicial officers to stay abreast of practical and evolving challenges in the legal landscape. He highlighted the significance of accurate revenue documentation, the need for personal and professional development, stress management, and the growing urgency to understand cybercrimes in the digital age.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key academy officials including Khalid Mehmood Bhatti (Director Administration), Abid Hussain Qureshi (Director Research and Publication), Irum Ayyaz (Director Project and Planning), Dr. Muhammad Iqbal (Director Program), and Mr. Muhammad Atta Rabbani (Director IT). Senior instructors Ayesha Khalid, Mr. Khalid Khan, Mian Nadim Anjum, Nadim Sheikh, and Ch. Zafar Iqbal were also present.

This initiative reaffirms the Academy’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the judiciary through focused and relevant training programs.

