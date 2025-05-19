Combating Fake News Key To Positive Change: BZU VC
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The third International Conference on Media and Communication, organized by the Institute of Media and Communication Studies at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, concluded with participation from over 100 scholars worldwide. Researchers and students from 35 universities across Pakistan also attended the two-day event.
In his inaugural address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zubair Iqbal highlighted the dual role of media in society, stating that while mainstream media plays a responsible part, the unchecked spread of misinformation on social media has become a serious concern. He emphasized that if fake news on social platforms is effectively controlled, social media could serve as a powerful force for positive transformation.
DG PEMRA Operations Punjab, Ikram Barkat, also addressed the gathering, warning about the rising issues of character assassination, harassment, and cybercrimes on social media. He stressed the need for societal behavior change to tackle these challenges.
Dr. Waqar, Adviser to the Federal Tax Ombudsman and keynote speaker, remarked that such conferences are milestones in promoting research culture and contribute to institutional self-accountability through effective media practices.
Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali, Director of the Institute, thanked participants and shared that the conference, initiated three years ago, has now become an annual tradition. He urged young media scholars to focus their research on real industry challenges instead of conducting studies merely for academic purposes. He called on South Asian media to shift from emotionalism to promoting social development, poverty eradication, and regional peace.
Renowned international media scholars including Prof. Dr. Stu Read, Prof. Dr. Cynthia Cotter, Prof. Dr. James D. Kelly, and Prof. Dr. Yasmin Inceglio presented their research and engaged in dialogue with students on emerging trends in communication.
Local media professionals including Dr. Amjad Bukhari, Mian Ghaffar, Nauman Khan Babar, and Farhan Malghani also participated and shared valuable insights based on their experiences.
Key organizers of the conference included Dr. Ahsan Bhatti, Dr. Aqsaa Iram Shahzadi, Dr. Asma Safdar, Lecturer Chaudhry Noor-ul-Hayi, and Program Manager Ayaz Ali Shah, who played pivotal roles in making the event a success.
