PKI Calls For An End To Farmers' Exploitation, Urges Immediate Relief

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI), Khalid Khokar, vehemently called upon the government to address the alarming exploitation of farmers, emphasizing the urgent need for immediate relief.

In a news conference and demonstration held on Sunday, Khokar highlighted the distressing situation faced by farmers who are grappling with a manifold increase in input prices while not receiving adequate compensation for their produce. Khokar drew attention to the fact that cotton was not being purchased at the recommended price of Rs 8,500, leading to significant financial setbacks for farmers. The maize crop, in particular, is causing farmers to incur losses of Rs 100,000 per acre. This grim scenario extends to other crops as well. The exorbitant surge in electricity tariffs for tubewells, soaring from Rs 5.35 to Rs 40-50, has left farmers struggling to pay their hefty bills, resulting in disconnections exacerbating their troubles.

Khokar hinted at the prevalence of black marketing in fertilizers, forcing farmers to pay an additional Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 for a single bag. Urging immediate intervention, Khokar appealed to the Chief of Army Staff to address the farmers' issues, acknowledging the pivotal role played by the COAS in stabilizing the prices of Dollars and other commodities of daily use.

Khokar pointed out that Sindh offers Rs 425/40 for sugarcane, while Punjab, at Rs 400/40, and he terms it exploitation. He recommended a fair electricity tariff of Rs 15/unit for tubewells, excluding taxes, and advocated for leniency towards farmers in default, allowing them to settle their bills through manageable installments. Additionally, he called for improvements in the affairs of PASSCO to further support farmers.

