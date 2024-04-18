Plan on anvil to extend stray dogs neutering at districts level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized a summary for extension of its ongoing stray dogs neutering project from divisional to district level in the province.

The initiative was launched in Peshawar in 2020 as pilot project with the objective of controlling population of stray dogs to eventually contain deadly zoonotic disease of rabies caused by dog bite.

Realizing positive results in shape of around 50 percent decrease in cases of dog bite in Peshawar in 2021, the Livestock department decided to extend the project at divisional level, informed Dr. Syed Masoom Ali Shah, Project Director.

The drive was a replication of WHO recommended programme of Trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) to control rabies and over population of street dogs, Dr. Mosoom explains.

Talking to APP, Dr. Masoom Ali Shah said the recent initiative of further expansion in the project at district level has been taken in pursuance of directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Ali Ameen Gandapure seeking effective and humane policy of managing stray dogs population across the province.

He said a summary has been prepared for extension of neutering services at district level and soon be started after approval of the Chief Minister.

The department, he said, has already started training of its staff members for operation to neuter the dog and spaying of bitch for making them incapable for reproduction.

Similarly anti rabies vaccines for administing to dogs is also supplied in different parts of the province.

During the initiative in Peshawar thousands of dogs were operated and neutralized which were catch and brought to department.

The project helped in reducing infection of deadly rabies disease from 8000 cases to 3000 during that period at Lady Reading Hospital, largest health facility of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masoom claimed.

Director Livestock said people can approach department for lodging complaints about presence of stray dogs in their area and mobile team will visit to operate and neutralize the dogs.

According to a survey of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) there are around 7500 to 10,000 stray dogs only in Peshawar district.

While according to statistical data, number of rabies cases in Pakistan are reported around 90,000 on annual basis with 60 percent of infection occurring among teenage boys as young as 15 years of age.

During the TNVR initiative, Livestock Department also established a state of the art operation theater in Peshawar having the capacity of operating several dogs on daily basis.

Before releasing the dog in open after operation, a collar installed with reflectors is fixed around its neck and a tatoo is printed on ear as mark of identity that the dog is already operated, he apprised APP.

Dr. Masoom said so far stray dog population was controlled only through culling of dog by shooting them or poisoning the animal which is very cruel practice.

Apart from achieving positive results in regard with public health, the TNVR drive also helped in transition of rabies control policy from cruel practice of dog culling to neutralizing of the animal, he went on to say.

During operation for neutralizing, the dogs is also vaccinate against rabies and in case of finding a rabit dog, the animal is euthanased in the larger interest of public safety.

Presently neutralization of stray dogs in going on in Mardan, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Abbotabad and D.I.Khan, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Animal Rights Advocacy Group (PARAG), an association of civil and animal right activists, has appreciated transition of anti-rabies control programme from dog culling to neutralizing.

“That is indeed the right direction for containing rabies and population of stray dogs as recommended by WHO,” observed Dr. Ayeza Haider, Chairman PARAG.

Talking to APP, Dr. Ayeza informed that Punjab province has also formulated a new policy in line with WHO’s recommended TNVR approach.

The implementation of the policy in the whole country is needed to ensure prevention of cruelty against animals, Dr. Ayeza stressed.

She also insisted on mass vaccination of dogs to prevent rabies infection and stressed upon departments involved in the process to vaccinate every animal during operation.

Its a welcoming decision by KP government of replication of practice in the whole province and would show positive results in reducing cruelty against animals, she added.