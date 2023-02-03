(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and others members of the Apex Committee here Friday offered Fateha for eternal peace of all martyrs of the Police Lines' mosque attack and speedy recovery of all the injured.

The collective Fateha was offered by the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers of all four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan and Prime Minister Azad Kashmir, federal ministers, advisers, and senior civil and military officers for the eternal peace of the Malik Saad Shaheed's blast victims.

The Fateha was offered by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Maulana Abdul Shakoor.