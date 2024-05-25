Thieves Deprived A Citizens From New Bike
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) An unknown armed man broke the locks of a 125cc motorcycle, model 2023, belonging to a citizen named Riaz Ahmed Kahokhar on Friday evening.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage, showing the accused stealing the motorcycle.
According to the victim, Riaz Ahmed, the accused and the motorcycle having engine number 1711566, chassis number EC 393745 were visible in the footage breaking the locks.
The people of Sukkur have appealed to SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh to take notice of this issue and help recover the stolen bikes and vehicles.
