Open Menu

Thieves Deprived A Citizens From New Bike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Thieves deprived a citizens from new bike

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) An unknown armed man broke the locks of a 125cc motorcycle, model 2023, belonging to a citizen named Riaz Ahmed Kahokhar on Friday evening.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, showing the accused stealing the motorcycle.

According to the victim, Riaz Ahmed, the accused and the motorcycle having engine number 1711566, chassis number EC 393745 were visible in the footage breaking the locks.

The people of Sukkur have appealed to SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh to take notice of this issue and help recover the stolen bikes and vehicles.

Related Topics

Vehicles Man Sukkur

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

25 minutes ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

47 minutes ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

2 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

6 hours ago
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

7 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

7 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

10 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan