PM arrives inTashkent on two-day official visit  

Tashkent: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Tashkent on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

He is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Atif Khan.

Talks between the leadership of the two countries will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister's visit carries special significance particularly in respect of bilateral and regional trade, regional connectivity and defence cooperation.

During the visit, a number of agreements and MoUs will be signed in areas of mutual interest, including transportation of goods, cooperation between chambers of commerce of the two countries, trade, education, culture and tourism.

The Prime Minister will also address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

On the invitation of the Uzbek President, the Prime Minister will participate in the International Conference on Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.

Earlier, Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood expressed the confidence of enhanced business activities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. He was speaking after Joint Ministerial meetings in Tashkent at Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Council.

The Adviser said an investment conference would be held today where joint ventures and distribution agreements are likely to be signed.

Pakistan entrepreneurs on the occasion appreciated the government for bringing a big business delegation to Uzbekistan.

Describing their interaction with Uzbek counterparts as encouraging, they said a new market is opening for Pakistan. They said there is great scope of Pakistani products including that of agriculture, textiles, pharmaceutical and sports and surgical goods in Uzbekistan.