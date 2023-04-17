UrduPoint.com

PM Asks World To Notice India's Dangerous Moves Against Regional Peace

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PM asks world to notice India's dangerous moves against regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the revelations by the ex-Governor of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) about the reality of Pulwama incident, had exposed India's designs against Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said the revelations showed how the Indian government exploited the situation for political gains, which vindicated Pakistan's position.

He urged the international community to take notice of India's dangerous brinkmanship that could have led to disastrous consequences for the region.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said the disclosures demonstrated how the Indian leadership had habitually used the bogey of terrorism from Pakistan to advance its sham victimhood narrative and the Hindutva agenda, clearly for domestic political gains.

"We hope that the international community would take cognizance of the latest revelations and see through India's propaganda campaign against Pakistan, driven by selfish political considerations and based on lies and deceit," it said.

The FO said it was time India be held accountable for the actions that imperiled regional peace in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Foreign Office Jammu From Government Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

19 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools launches scholarship pro ..

Emirates National Schools launches scholarship programme for high-achieving and ..

19 minutes ago
 Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect the ..

Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect their mega hubs and expand networ ..

49 minutes ago
 Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will ..

Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will be taken to NA: Tarar

1 hour ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Monday

1 hour ago
 Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare ..

Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare system of country

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.