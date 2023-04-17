ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the revelations by the ex-Governor of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) about the reality of Pulwama incident, had exposed India's designs against Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said the revelations showed how the Indian government exploited the situation for political gains, which vindicated Pakistan's position.

He urged the international community to take notice of India's dangerous brinkmanship that could have led to disastrous consequences for the region.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said the disclosures demonstrated how the Indian leadership had habitually used the bogey of terrorism from Pakistan to advance its sham victimhood narrative and the Hindutva agenda, clearly for domestic political gains.

"We hope that the international community would take cognizance of the latest revelations and see through India's propaganda campaign against Pakistan, driven by selfish political considerations and based on lies and deceit," it said.

The FO said it was time India be held accountable for the actions that imperiled regional peace in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.