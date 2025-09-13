Open Menu

PM Commends Security Forces For Eliminating 35 Fitna Al Khwarij Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM

PM commends security forces for eliminating 35 Fitna al Khwarij terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the security forces for eliminating 35 Fitna al Khwarij terrorists in two different operations in District Bajaur and District South Waziristan.

The prime minister paid tribute to twelve security forces Jawans who fought with bravery and embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and expressed his condolences with the bereaved families.

He said in the fight against terrorism, the security forces were standing like solid rock and the entire nation paid tribute to them.

The prime minister also reiterated the resolve to eradicate terrorism of all kinds from the country.

